SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2020

Today is the 319th day of 2020 and the 54th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" was published.

In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.

In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), U.S. senator; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O'Rourke (1947- ), journalist/author; Prince Charles (1948- ), Prince of Wales; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Curt Schilling (1966- ), baseball player; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Virginia.