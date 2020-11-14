SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2020
Today is the 319th day of 2020 and the 54th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" was published.
In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.
In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), U.S. senator; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O'Rourke (1947- ), journalist/author; Prince Charles (1948- ), Prince of Wales; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Curt Schilling (1966- ), baseball player; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Virginia.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, a plane carrying 37 Marshall University football players, as well as the team's head coach, several assistant coaches, doctors and staff members, Marshall's athletic director and 25 team boosters, crashed outside an airport near Huntington, West Virginia, killing all on board.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it." -- P.J. O'Rourke
TODAY'S NUMBER: $84.7 million -- highest amount paid for an original Claude Monet painting. "Nympheas en fleur (Water Lilies in Bloom)" was sold at a Christie's auction in New York on May 8, 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Nov. 14).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020
Today is the 320th day of 2020 and the 55th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the League of Nations held its first assembly in Geneva.
In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for the Jefferson Memorial during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In 1969, Vietnam anti-war demonstrations reached a peak when an estimated quarter- to half-million protesters marched peacefully in Washington, D.C.
In 2002, Hu Jintao took over leadership of China's Communist Party, replacing Jiang Zemin.
In 2006, the international 24-hour news channel Al Jazeera English launched worldwide.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Herschel (1738-1822), astronomer; Felix Frankfurter (1882-1965), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marianne Moore (1887-1972), poet; Georgia O'Keeffe (1887-1986), artist; Ed Asner (1929- ), actor; Petula Clark (1932- ), singer; Sam Waterston (1940- ), actor; Daniel Barenboim (1942- ), pianist/conductor; Randy Savage (1952-2011), wrestler; Jonny Lee Miller (1972- ), actor; Asia Kate Dillon (1984- ), actor; Shailene Woodley (1991- ), actress; Karl-Anthony Towns (1995- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Georgia O'Keeffe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, by President Gerald Ford in 1977.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, Major League Baseball team owners and the players' union agreed on a tougher testing policy for steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I am hard to disgust, but a pretentious poet can do it." -- Marianne Moore
TODAY'S NUMBER: 22 -- average age of a U.S. infantryman serving in the Vietnam War.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 14) and first quarter moon (Nov. 21).
