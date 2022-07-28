THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

Today is the 209th day of 2022 and the 38th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the official beginning of World War I.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protesters from government property in Washington, D.C.

In 1945, heavy fog caused a diverted U.S. military B-25 bomber to crash into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.

In 2005, the Irish Republican Army renounced violence as a political tactic and ordered its units to disarm and cease all terrorist activities.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), children's author/illustrator; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), first lady; Bill Bradley (1943- ), basketball player/U.S. senator; Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Elizabeth Berkley (1974- ), actress; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player; Harry Kane (1993- ), soccer player.

TODAY'S FACT: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Vince Coleman's stolen-base streak ended at 50. The Cardinals outfielder's record-setting streak included six steals from the 1988 season.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Believe there is a great power silently working all things for good, behave yourself and never mind the rest." -- Beatrix Potter

TODAY'S NUMBER: 126 -- postseason games won together by San Antonio Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, the most by any trio of players on a single team in NBA history.

TODAY'S MOON: New moon (July 28).