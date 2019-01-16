WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019
Today is the 16th day of 2019 and the 27th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held in Paris.
In 1945, Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker in Berlin.
In 1969, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5 completed the first docking of manned spacecraft.
In 1979, the Shah of Iran fled his homeland in the wake of a revolution.
In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first female elected head of state of an African nation when she was sworn in as president of Liberia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethel Merman (1908-1984), actress/singer; Dizzy Dean (1910-1974), baseball player; Dian Fossey (1932-1985), zoologist; Susan Sontag (1933-2004), author/critic; Laura Schlessinger (1947- ), radio host/author; John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Ruth Reichl (1948- ), food writer/editor; Roy Jones Jr. (1969- ), boxer; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Joe Flacco (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The world's busiest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, through which 104 million passengers traveled in 2017.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I envy paranoids; they actually feel people are paying attention to them." -- Susan Sontag
TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 13) and full moon (Jan. 20).
