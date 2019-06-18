TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019
Today is the 169th day of 2019 and the 91st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1812, President James Madison signed a declaration of war against Great Britain.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte's Imperial French army was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo after sustaining more than 25,000 casualties.
In 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave his famous "This was their finest hour" speech before the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.
In 1948, Columbia Records revealed the new 12-inch, 33 1/3 revolutions-per-minute, long-playing record.
In 1983, astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: E.W. Scripps (1854-1926), publisher; Kay Kyser (1905-1985), bandleader; Sammy Cahn (1913-1993), songwriter; George Mikan (1924-2005), basketball player; Lou Brock (1939- ), baseball player; Roger Ebert (1942-2013), film critic; Paul McCartney (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Isabella Rossellini (1952- ), actress/model; Ray LaMontagne (1973- ), singer-songwriter; Blake Shelton (1976- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Napoleon Bonaparte amassed the largest army ever in Europe for his invasion of Russia in 1812. At its peak, the Grande Armee consisted of more than 554,000 men.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2000, 24-year-old golfer Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open by 15 strokes, the largest margin of victory ever in a major.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't want to provide a category that people can apply to me. Those who say that 'believer' and 'atheist' are concrete categories do violence to the mystery we must be humble enough to confess. I would not want my convictions reduced to a word." -- Roger Ebert, "Life Itself: A Memoir"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- minutes of music per side the first commercial LPs were formatted to play.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25).
