SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022

Today is the 43rd day of 2022 and the 54th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who reigned over England for nine days in 1553, was beheaded for treason.

In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in New York City.

In 1999, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, bringing his impeachment trial to a close.

In 2008, General Motors offered buyouts to its more than 70,000 union workers after posting a $39 billion loss in 2007.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Darwin (1809-1882), scientist; Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th U.S. president; Omar Bradley (1893-1981), U.S. Army general; Lorne Greene (1915-1987), actor; Franco Zeffirelli (1923-2019), director; Bill Russell (1934- ), basketball player; Judy Blume (1938- ), author; Arsenio Hall (1956- ), actor/comedian; Josh Brolin (1968- ), actor; Darren Aronofsky (1969- ), filmmaker; Christina Ricci (1980- ), actress; Brad Keselowski (1984- ), race car driver.

TODAY'S FACT: Charles Darwin replaced Charles Dickens on Britain's 10-pound note in 2000, reportedly in part because Darwin's beard would make forgery more difficult.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1878, Harvard baseball player Frederick Thayer received a patent for the catcher's mask.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "How we handle our fears will determine where we go with the rest of our lives. To experience adventure or to be limited by the fear of it." - Judy Blume, "Tiger Eyes"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- months of formal education for Abraham Lincoln during his youth. Lincoln never attended college.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 8) and full moon (Feb. 16).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022

Today is the 44th day of 2022 and the 55th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1542, Catherine Howard, fifth wife of King Henry VIII, was executed on grounds of treason for committing adultery.

In 1945, Allied aircraft began bombing the German city of Dresden.

In 1960, France successfully detonated its first atomic bomb.

In 2000, the last of Charles Schulz's original "Peanuts" comic strips ran in Sunday papers, one day after the cartoonist's death.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Grant Wood (1891-1942), artist; Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919-1991), singer/actor; Chuck Yeager (1923-2020), aviator; Kim Novak (1933- ), actress; Stockard Channing (1944- ), actress; Jerry Springer (1944- ), TV personality; Mike Krzyzewski (1947- ), basketball coach; Peter Gabriel (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Rollins (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Neal McDonough (1966- ), actor; Randy Moss (1977- ), football player; Mena Suvari (1979- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The central event of author Kurt Vonnegut's celebrated novel "Slaughterhouse-Five" is the Allied bombing of the city of Dresden during World War II. Estimates of civilian casualties from the bombings range from 35,000 to 135,000.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Negro National League was established at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri, becoming the first black professional baseball league.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I had to go to France to appreciate Iowa." -- Grant Wood

TODAY'S NUMBER: 300 -- estimated number of nuclear weapons in France's stockpile as of 2022.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 8) and full moon (Feb. 16).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0