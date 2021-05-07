FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021
Today is the 127th day of 2021 and the 49th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.
In 1915, a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 off the coast of Ireland.
In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered and withdrew from World War II.
In 1998, Mercedes-Benz announced its $36 billion merger with the Chrysler Corporation.
In 2000, Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency in Russia's first democratic change of office.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 10th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first to do so while undefeated.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made." -- Robert Browning, "Rabbi Ben Ezra"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 16,024 -- height (in feet) of the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit of Puncak Jaya in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the "Seven Summits" -- the highest peak on each of the seven continents -- when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).