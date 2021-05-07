TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made." -- Robert Browning, "Rabbi Ben Ezra"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 16,024 -- height (in feet) of the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit of Puncak Jaya in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the "Seven Summits" -- the highest peak on each of the seven continents -- when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).

