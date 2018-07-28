SATURDAY, JULY 28, 2018
Today is the 209th day of 2018 and the 38th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the official beginning of World War I.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protestors from government property in Washington, D.C.
In 1945, heavy fog caused a diverted U.S. military B-25 bomber to crash into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.
In 2005, the Irish Republican Army renounced violence as a political tactic and ordered its units to disarm and cease all terrorist activities.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), children's author/illustrator; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), first lady; Bill Bradley (1943- ), basketball player/U.S. senator; Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Lori Loughlin (1964- ), actress; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player; Harry Kane (1993- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Vince Coleman's stolen-base streak ended at 50. The Cardinals outfielder's record-setting streak included six steals from the 1988 season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Most people, after one success, are so cringingly afraid of doing less well that they rub all the edge off their subsequent work." -- Beatrix Potter
TODAY'S NUMBER: 126 -- postseason games won together by San Antonio Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, the most by any trio of players on a single team in NBA history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 27) and last quarter moon (Aug. 4).
SUNDAY, JULY 29, 2018
Today is the 210th day of 2018 and the 39th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1899, the first Hague Conventions defining the "laws of war" were signed.
In 1948, the first Olympic Games since 1936 began in London.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1965, the first 4,000 paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division arrived in Vietnam.
In 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexis de Tocqueville (1805-1859), writer/historian/political scientist; Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), Italian dictator; Isidor Isaac Rabi (1898-1988), physicist; Clara Bow (1905-1965), actress; Dag Hammarskjold (1905-1961), Swedish diplomat; Elizabeth Dole (1936- ), U.S. senator; Peter Jennings (1938-2005), TV news anchor; Ken Burns (1953- ), documentary filmmaker; Tim Gunn (1953- ), TV personality; Martina McBride (1966- ), singer-songwriter; Wil Wheaton (1972- ), actor; Josh Radnor (1974- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: General Motors Corp. acquired the Cadillac Automobile Co. for $4.5 million in GM stock on this day in 1909.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Bill Mueller of the Boston Red Sox became the only major league batter in history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate in a single game. The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 14-7.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "History is a gallery of pictures in which there are few originals and many copies." -- Alexis de Tocqueville
TODAY'S NUMBER: 700 million -- estimated number of people worldwide who watched the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer on television.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 27) and last quarter moon (Aug. 4).
