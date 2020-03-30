MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020

Today is the 90th day of 2020 and the 12th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1855, "Border Ruffians" from Missouri invaded Kansas during the territory's first election, forcing the election of a pro-slavery legislature.

In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward completed the purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million.

In 1870, the U.S. Congress readmitted Texas to the Union.

In 1964, the TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" premiered on NBC with host Art Fleming.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Francisco Goya (1746-1828), painter; Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), painter; John Astin (1930- ), actor; Warren Beatty (1937- ), actor/director; Eric Clapton (1945- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul Reiser (1957- ), actor/comedian; Piers Morgan (1965- ), TV personality; Celine Dion (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Secretariat (1970-1989), racehorse; Norah Jones (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Richard Sherman (1988- ), football player; Chris Sale (1989- ), baseball player.