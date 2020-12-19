SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2020
Today is the 354th day of 2020 and the 89th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1777, the Continental Army under George Washington set up winter quarters in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
In 1932, the first BBC World Service radio broadcast aired, as "Empire Service."
In 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Bill Clinton.
In 2011, North Korea announced that dictator Kim Jong Il had died two days earlier.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), historian; Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982), Soviet leader; Jean Genet (1910-1986), author; Edith Piaf (1915-1963), singer/actress; Cecily Tyson (1924- ), actress; Al Kaline (1934-2020), baseball player; Richard Leakey (1944- ), paleoanthropologist; Robert Urich (1946-2002), actor; Reggie White (1961-2004), football player; Criss Angel (1967- ), magician; Tyson Beckford (1970- ), model; Alyssa Milano (1972- ), actress; Warren Sapp (1972- ), football player; Jake Gyllenhaal (1980- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Cecily Tyson, born on this day in 1924, was the first African American woman to receive an honorary Oscar, awarded in November 2018.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Brigham Young University's football team, down 20 points with three minutes to play, staged an improbable comeback to defeat Southern Methodist University in the Holiday Bowl, 46-45.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think when you begin to think of yourself as having achieved something, then there's nothing left for you to work towards. I want to believe that there is a mountain so high that I will spend my entire life striving to reach the top of it." -- Cecily Tyson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- astronauts in the Apollo program who set foot on the moon's surface. The last manned lunar flight, Apollo 17, returned to Earth on this day in 1972.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 14) and first quarter moon (Dec. 21).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2020
Today is the 355th day of 2020 and the 90th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1803, the territory covered by the Louisiana Purchase was formally transferred to the United States from France.
In 1860, South Carolina seceded from the United States.
In 1941, with his army under pressure on the Russian front, Adolf Hitler ordered "no retreat."
In 1946, the Christmas film "It's a Wonderful Life" was released in New York City.
In 1989, the United States invaded Panama to overthrow dictator Manuel Noriega in Operation Just Cause.
In 2019, the U.S. Space Force was established as the first new branch of the U.S. Armed Forces since 1947.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harvey S. Firestone (1868-1938), business magnate; Branch Rickey (1881-1965), baseball executive; Irene Dunne (1898-1990), actress; Uri Geller (1946- ), illusionist; Dick Wolf (1946- ), TV producer; Alan Parsons (1948- ), musician; Billy Bragg (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Rich Gannon (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; David Wright (1982- ), baseball player; Jonah Hill (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Adolf Hitler was released from Landsberg Prison in the German state of Bavaria on this day in 1924 after 264 days of incarceration for treason.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1946, boxer Sugar Ray Robinson won the welterweight crown by a unanimous decision over Tommy Bell.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I am a filmmaker fanatic. I have never been star-struck by an actor once in my entire life." -- Jonah Hill
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.2 million -- acres of land owned by media billionaire John Malone, making him the largest private landowner in the United States.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 14) and first quarter moon (Dec. 21).
