TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think when you begin to think of yourself as having achieved something, then there's nothing left for you to work towards. I want to believe that there is a mountain so high that I will spend my entire life striving to reach the top of it." -- Cecily Tyson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- astronauts in the Apollo program who set foot on the moon's surface. The last manned lunar flight, Apollo 17, returned to Earth on this day in 1972.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 14) and first quarter moon (Dec. 21).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2020

Today is the 355th day of 2020 and the 90th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1803, the territory covered by the Louisiana Purchase was formally transferred to the United States from France.

In 1860, South Carolina seceded from the United States.

In 1941, with his army under pressure on the Russian front, Adolf Hitler ordered "no retreat."

In 1946, the Christmas film "It's a Wonderful Life" was released in New York City.

In 1989, the United States invaded Panama to overthrow dictator Manuel Noriega in Operation Just Cause.