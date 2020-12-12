SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2020
Today is the 347th day of 2020 and the 82nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1901, the first trans-Atlantic radio transmission was received by inventor Guglielmo Marconi in Newfoundland.
In 2000, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore, effectively resolving the 2000 presidential election.
In 2012, North Korea successfully launched Kwangmyongsong-3 Unit 2, its first satellite.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Jay (1745-1829), first chief justice of the United States; Gustave Flaubert (1821-1880), novelist; Edvard Munch (1863-1944), artist; Edward G. Robinson (1893-1973), actor; Frank Sinatra (1915-1998), singer; Bob Barker (1923- ), TV personality; Dionne Warwick (1940- ), singer; Bill Nighy (1949- ), actor; Royce Gracie (1966- ), mixed martial artist; Jennifer Connelly (1970- ), actress; Mayim Bialik (1975- ), actress; Lucas Hedges (1996- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 8,000 manmade objects are currently in orbit around the Earth.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1965, rookie running back Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears scored an NFL record-tying six touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one punt return) in a 61-20 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work." -- Gustave Flaubert
TODAY'S NUMBER: 537 -- popular votes by which George W. Bush officially won the state of Florida's electoral votes in 2000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 7) and new moon (Dec. 14).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2020
Today is the 348th day of 2020 and the 83rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1577, Sir Francis Drake left England on a three-year voyage around the world.
In 1972, American astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt began the third and final lunar excursion of the Apollo 17 mission. They remain the most recent humans to set foot on the moon.
In 2002, Cardinal Bernard Law resigned as archbishop of Boston following sex abuse scandals in the archdiocese.
In 2003, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. military forces in a small underground hideout near Tikrit, Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Heinrich Heine (1797-1856), poet; Mary Todd Lincoln (1818-1882), first lady; Dick Van Dyke (1925- ), actor; Christopher Plummer (1929- ), actor; Ted Nugent (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Ben Bernanke (1953- ), economist; Steve Buscemi (1957- ), actor; Rex and Rob Ryan (1962- ), football coaches/TV analysts; Mike Tirico (1966- ), sportscaster; Jamie Foxx (1967- ), actor; Sergei Fedorov (1969- ), hockey player; Taylor Swift (1989- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Jamie Foxx is one of five performers to have both a Billboard No. 1 single and an Oscar win. The others are Barbra Streisand, Cher, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, the "Mitchell Report" was released, indicating widespread steroid use in professional baseball and naming dozens of players involved.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "People in those old times had convictions; we moderns only have opinions. And it needs more than a mere opinion to erect a Gothic cathedral." -- Heinrich Heine, "The French Stage"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- Mary Todd Lincoln's age when her mother died. Abraham Lincoln's mother died when he was 9.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 7) and new moon (Dec. 14).
