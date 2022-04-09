SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022

Today is the 99th day of 2022 and the 21st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia, effectively ending the Civil War.

In 1940, Germany launched Operation Weseruebung, invading Norway and Denmark.

In 1959, NASA announced the selection of the first astronauts, whom the media dubbed the "Mercury Seven."

In 2003, Iraqis celebrating the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime destroyed a 20-foot statue of Hussein in Baghdad's Firdaus Square.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867), poet; Curly Lambeau (1898-1965), football player/coach; Paul Robeson (1898-1976), athlete/actor/singer; Hugh Hefner (1926-2017), publisher; Carl Perkins (1932-1998), singer-songwriter; Peter Gammons (1945- ), sportswriter; Dennis Quaid (1954- ), actor; Joe Scarborough (1963- ), TV personality; Jeffrey Zucker (1965- ), TV executive; Cynthia Nixon (1966- ), actress; Jay Baruchel (1982- ), actor; Keshia Knight Pulliam (1979- ), actress; Kristen Stewart, (1990- ), actress; Elle Fanning (1998- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The "Mercury Seven" were Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1965, the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, hosted the first Major League Baseball game to be played indoors. The Astros defeated the New York Yankees in the exhibition game by a score of 2-1.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors." -- Charles Baudelaire

TODAY'S NUMBER: $384 million -- estimated cost of the Mercury program (1959-1963), NASA's first human spaceflight project.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 8) and full moon (April 16).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022

Today is the 100th day of 2022 and the 22nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City.

In 1938, a referendum made Nazi Germany's annexation of Austria official.

In 1972, famed comic actor and director Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar at the 44th Annual Academy Awards, after a 12-minute standing ovation.

In 2003, Congress approved the Amber Alert system, which alerts the public to child abductions.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Hazlitt (1778-1830), writer; William Booth (1829-1912), Salvation Army founder; Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), publisher; Harry Morgan (1915-2011), actor; Max von Sydow (1929-2020), actor; Omar Sharif (1932-2015), actor; John Madden (1936-2021), football coach/broadcaster; Steven Seagal (1952- ), actor; Babyface (1959- ), singer-songwriter/producer; David Harbour (1975- ), actor; Charlie Hunnam (1980- ), actor; Mandy Moore (1984- ), actress/singer-songwriter; Haley Joel Osment (1988- ), actor; Daisy Ridley (1992- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: According to estimates from the CIA, residents of the 0.77-square-mile principality of Monaco enjoy the longest life expectancy in the world, at an average of 89.5 years.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced the purchase of Jackie Robinson's contract from the Montreal Royals, a minor-league club.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are never so much disposed to quarrel with others as when we are dissatisfied with ourselves." -- William Hazlitt

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,111 -- children rescued specifically because of Amber Alert as of Dec. 31, 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 8) and full moon (April 16).

