TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021

Today is the 306th day of 2021 and the 42nd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted as the 39th and 40th U.S. states.

In 1947, aircraft designer Howard Hughes piloted his "Spruce Goose," the largest flying boat ever built, on its maiden (and only) flight.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation making the third Monday of January a federal holiday marking the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2000, the first permanent crew arrived at the International Space Station.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), queen of France; James K. Polk (1795-1849), 11th U.S. president; Warren G. Harding (1865-1923), 29th U.S. president; Burt Lancaster (1913-1994), actor; Steve Ditko (1927-2018), comic-book artist/writer; Pat Buchanan (1938- ), political commentator; Michael Buffer (1944- ), boxing announcer; k.d. lang (1961- ), singer-songwriter; David Schwimmer (1966- ), actor; Nelly (1974- ), rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: Jimmy Carter, elected president on this day in 1976, was the first U.S. president from the Deep South since before the Civil War.