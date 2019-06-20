THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2019
Today is the 171st day of 2019 and the 93rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, West Virginia was admitted as the 35th U.S. state.
In 1893, Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1900, the Boxer Rebellion began in China, as the Imperial Chinese Army began a 55-day siege of the Legation Quarter in Beijing.
In 1963, the Soviet Union and the United States established the Moscow-Washington hotline.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lillian Hellman (1905-1984), playwright; Errol Flynn (1909-1959), actor; Chet Atkins (1924-2001), singer-songwriter; Audie Murphy (1924-1971), war hero/actor; Martin Landau (1928-2017), actor; Brian Wilson (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Anne Murray (1945- ), singer; Bob Vila (1946- ), handyman/TV personality; Lionel Richie (1949- ), singer-songwriter; John Goodman (1952- ), actor; Nicole Kidman (1967- ), actress; Robert Rodriguez (1968- ), filmmaker; Christopher Mintz-Plasse (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Western Argentina is home to Aconcagua Mountain, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, with an altitude of 22,834 feet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be inducted. The Supreme Court overturned Ali's conviction in 1971.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nobody outside of a baby carriage or a judge's chamber can believe in an unprejudiced point of view." -- Lillian Hellman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Grammy Award wins for the Beach Boys. The group, which formed in 1961 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the Best Historical Album award in 2013 for its "The Smile Sessions" boxed set.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25).
