Today is the 324th day of 2021 and the 60th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

In 1945, the Nuremberg Trials against World War II Nazi war criminals began.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy lifted the blockade against Cuba in response to the Soviet Union removing its missiles from the Caribbean nation.

In 1969, a group of Native American activists took control of Alcatraz Island in an unarmed occupation that would last until June 1971.

In 1985, Microsoft Corp. released the Windows 1.0 graphical operating system.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edwin Hubble (1889-1953), astronomer; Alistair Cooke (1908-2004), TV host; Robert Byrd (1917-2010), senator; Nadine Gordimer (1923-2014), writer; Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968), senator; Estelle Parsons (1927- ), actress; Richard Dawson (1932-2012), actor/TV host; Don DeLillo (1936- ), author; Joe Biden (1942- ), 46th U.S. president; Rickson Gracie (1958- ), martial artist; Joel McHale (1971- ), actor/comedian; Future (1983- ), rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia was the longest-serving senator in U.S. history, with more than 50 years of service from 1959 to 2010.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, A.C. Green played in his 907th consecutive NBA game, a record that he would extend to 1,192 games.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "In every encounter between human beings there is a pace set that belongs to them, and that will be taken up in its own rhythm whenever they are together." -- Nadine Gordimer, "None to Accompany Me"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- defendants at the start of the Nuremberg Trials, which began this date in 1945.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 19) and last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

Today is the 325th day of 2021 and the 61st day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.

In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.

In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.

In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d'Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight near Paris.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." -- Voltaire

TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 19) and last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

