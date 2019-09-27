FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019
Today is the 270th day of 2019 and the fifth day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1908, the first Model T automobile left the Ford factory in Detroit.
In 1954, "Tonight Starring Steve Allen," the late-night talk show that eventually became "The Tonight Show," premiered on NBC.
In 1962, Rachel Carson's environmental science book "Silent Spring" was published.
In 1964, the Warren Commission report was released, stating that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Nast (1840-1902), cartoonist; Jim Thompson (1906-1977), author; Jayne Meadows (1919-2015), actress; Arthur Penn (1922-2010), filmmaker; Earl Rudolph "Bud" Powell (1924-1966), jazz pianist; Wilford Brimley (1934- ), actor; Dick Schaap (1934-2001), sportscaster; Meat Loaf (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Shaun Cassidy (1958- ), singer/actor; Gwyneth Paltrow (1972- ), actress; Lil Wayne (1982- ), rapper; Avril Lavigne (1984- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1777, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, served as the U.S. capital for one day, as the Continental Congress met there in the wake of the British capture of Philadelphia.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, Mark McGwire hit his 69th and 70th home runs in the last game of his record-setting season. McGwire admitted to steroid use in 2010.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I told her the world was full of nice people. I'd have hated to try to prove it to her, but I said it, anyway." -- Jim Thompson, "A Hell of a Woman"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 8 -- inches of annual precipitation in the coastal regions of Antarctica. The inland portion of Antarctica receives even less, qualifying the continent as a desert.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 21) and new moon (Sept. 28).
