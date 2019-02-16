SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2019
Today is the 47th day of 2019 and the 58th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of the recently discovered tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen.
In 1959, Fidel Castro was sworn in as prime minister of Cuba.
In 1968, the United States' first 911 emergency phone system went into service in Haleyville, Alabama.
In 2005, the Kyoto Protocol for the reduction of greenhouse gases took effect for 141 ratifying nations.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry M. Leland (1843-1932), Cadillac and Lincoln Motor Co. founder; Edgar Bergen (1903-1978), ventriloquist; Vera-Ellen (1921-1981), actress/dancer; Sonny Bono (1935-1998), singer/politician; Richard Ford (1944- ), author; LeVar Burton (1957- ), actor; Ice-T (1958- ), actor/rapper; John McEnroe (1959- ), tennis player; Christopher Eccleston (1964- ), actor; Jerome Bettis (1972- ), football player; Mahershala Ali (1974- ), actor; Elizabeth Olsen (1989- ), actress; The Weeknd (1990- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Hundreds of millions of 911 emergency calls are made in the United States each year. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 70 percent are wireless calls.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, the National Hockey League canceled its 2004-2005 regular season and playoffs due to a labor dispute.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " 'I'm not worried,' I said. And I wasn't, because I thought things would be fine. And even though I was wrong, it is still not so bad a way to set your mind toward the unknown just when you are coming into the face of it." -- Richard Ford, "Wildlife"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- broadcast radio stations in the United States in 1922. Today there are more than 15,000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 12) and full moon (Feb. 19).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2019
Today is the 48th day of 2019 and the 59th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives resolved an electoral tie by electing Thomas Jefferson president and his opponent, Aaron Burr, vice president.
In 1933, the Blaine Act initiated the repeal of Prohibition in the United States.
In 1974, a disgruntled U.S. Army private stole an Army helicopter at Fort Meade in Maryland and landed it on the White House lawn.
In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov defeated the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue in the last game of a six-game match, winning the series by a final score of 4-2.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Morgenthau (1904-1980), political scientist; Red Barber (1908-1992), sportscaster; Hal Holbrook (1925- ), actor; Jim Brown (1936- ), football player; Rene Russo (1954- ), actress; Larry the Cable Guy (1963- ), comedian; Michael Jordan (1963- ), basketball player; Michael Bay (1965- ), filmmaker; Denise Richards (1971- ), actress; Billie Joe Armstrong (1972- ), musician; Joseph Gordon-Levitt (1981- ), actor; Paris Hilton (1981- ), socialite; Ed Sheeran (1991- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The House of Representatives conducted 36 votes (one tie, 35 indecisive) before Thomas Jefferson was chosen as president over Aaron Burr.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1943, Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was released on medical discharge in September 1945 due to chronic stomach ulcers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All nations are tempted -- and few have been able to resist the power for long -- to clothe their own aspirations and action in the moral purposes of the universe." -- Hans Morgenthau, "Politics Among Nations"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 29 million -- certified U.S. album sales for "Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" (released on this date in 1976), the first album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 12) and full moon (Feb. 19).
