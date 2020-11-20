FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2020

Today is the 325th day of 2020 and the 60th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

In 1945, the Nuremberg Trials against World War II Nazi war criminals began.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy lifted the blockade against Cuba in response to the Soviet Union removing its missiles from the Caribbean nation.

In 1969, a group of Native American activists took control of Alcatraz Island in an unarmed occupation that would last until June 1971.

In 1985, Microsoft Corp. released the Windows 1.0 graphical operating system.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edwin Hubble (1889-1953), astronomer; Alistair Cooke (1908-2004), TV host; Robert Byrd (1917-2010), senator; Nadine Gordimer (1923-2014), writer; Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968), senator; Estelle Parsons (1927- ), actress; Richard Dawson (1932-2012), actor/TV host; Don DeLillo (1936- ), author; Joe Biden (1942- ), politician; Rickson Gracie (1958- ), martial artist; Joel McHale (1971- ), actor/comedian; Future (1983- ), rapper.