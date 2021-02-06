TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, the Boston Red Sox signed Ted Williams for $135,000, which was then the highest salary in baseball.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'" -- Ronald Reagan

TODAY'S NUMBER: 75 -- percentage of Israel's population that is Jewish.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2021

Today is the 38th day of 2021 and the 49th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1904, the Great Fire of Baltimore began, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 buildings in 30 hours.

In 1917, a German U-boat sank the British ocean liner California off the Irish coast.

In 1962, a near-total embargo on all trade between the United States and Cuba took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.

In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.

In 1995, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was arrested in Pakistan.