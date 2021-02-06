SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2021
Today is the 37th day of 2021 and the 48th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1778, representatives of the United States and France signed an alliance in Paris.
In 1788, Massachusetts ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the sixth U.S. state.
In 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regnant of the United Kingdom when her father, King George VI, died of cancer.
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan defined the key concepts of his foreign policy, which the media dubbed "The Reagan Doctrine," during his State of the Union Address.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Aaron Burr (1756-1836), politician/U.S. vice president; Babe Ruth (1895-1948), baseball player; Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), 40th U.S. president; Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016), actress; Francois Truffaut (1932-1984), filmmaker/critic; Tom Brokaw (1940- ), journalist/author; Bob Marley (1945-1981), singer-songwriter; Natalie Cole (1950-2015), singer-songwriter; Axl Rose (1962- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Massachusetts had the third-largest population of the 13 colonies in 1770, at 235,808. The state's population is currently estimated at 6.9 million.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, the Boston Red Sox signed Ted Williams for $135,000, which was then the highest salary in baseball.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'" -- Ronald Reagan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 75 -- percentage of Israel's population that is Jewish.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2021
Today is the 38th day of 2021 and the 49th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1904, the Great Fire of Baltimore began, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 buildings in 30 hours.
In 1917, a German U-boat sank the British ocean liner California off the Irish coast.
In 1962, a near-total embargo on all trade between the United States and Cuba took effect at 12:01 a.m. EST.
In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.
In 1995, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center was arrested in Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Deere (1804-1886), businessman; Charles Dickens (1812-1870), author; Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957), author; Sinclair Lewis (1885-1951), author/playwright; Eubie Blake (1887-1983), composer/pianist; Pete Postlethwaite (1946-2011), actor; James Spader (1960- ), actor; Garth Brooks (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Eddie Izzard (1962- ), actor/comedian; Chris Rock (1965- ), actor/comedian; Steve Nash (1974- ), basketball player; Ashton Kutcher (1978- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Baltimore's population was estimated at 593,490 in 2019, making it the 30th-most populous city in the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, Diane Crump became the first female jockey to ride in a thoroughbred race in the United States at the Hialeah Park racetrack in Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Comedy's the blues for folks who can't sing." -- Chris Rock
TODAY'S NUMBER: 178 million -- albums sold by the Beatles in the U.S., as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 4) and new moon (Feb. 11).