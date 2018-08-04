SATURDAY, AUGUST 4, 2018
ANDREWS MCMEEL ALMANAC
Today is the 216th day of 2018 and the 45th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, prompting Great Britain to declare war on Germany.
In 1944, the Gestapo arrested diarist Anne Frank and the other inhabitants of the "Secret Annex" in Amsterdam.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation establishing the Department of Energy.
In 1993, two Los Angeles police officers were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King's civil rights.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822), poet; Louis Vuitton (1821-1892), fashion designer; Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900-2002), queen consort of the United Kingdom; Louis Armstrong (1901-1971), musician; Richard Belzer (1944- ), actor; Billy Bob Thornton (1955- ), director/actor; Barack Obama (1961- ), 44th U.S. president; Roger Clemens (1962- ), baseball player; Dennis Lehane (1965- ), author; Daniel Dae Kim (1968- ), actor; Jeff Gordon (1971- ), race car driver; Kurt Busch (1978- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: "Poor Little Fool" by Ricky Nelson was the No. 1 song on the first Billboard Hot 100 chart, published on this day in 1958.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, 32-year-old Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees became the youngest player ever to hit 500 career home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Vanity is a weakness. I know this. It's a shallow dependence on the exterior self, on how one looks instead of what one is. I know this well ... Vanity and dishonesty may be vices, but they're also the first forms of protection I ever knew." -- Dennis Lehane, "A Drink Before the War"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Cy Young Awards won by Hall of Fame pitcher Roger Clemens, the most in MLB history.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Aug. 4).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 5, 2018
Today is the 217th day of 2018 and the 46th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1884, the cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty's pedestal was installed on Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor.
In 1962, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan began to fire 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers for violating his order to return to work.
In 2010, a cave-in at the San Jose Mine near Copiapo, Chile, trapped 33 miners 2,300 feet underground.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Guy de Maupassant (1850-1893), author/poet; Joseph Merrick aka "The Elephant Man" (1862-1890); John Huston (1906-1987), actor/director; Neil Armstrong (1930-2012), astronaut; Herb Brooks (1937-2003), hockey coach; Loni Anderson (1945- ), actress; David Baldacci (1960- ), novelist; Patrick Ewing (1962- ), basketball player; Adam Yauch (1964-2012), rapper; James Gunn (1970- ), filmmaker; Lolo Jones (1982- ), Olympic athlete.
TODAY'S FACT: Norma Jeane Baker began using the name Marilyn Monroe in 1946, but did not legally change her name until 1956.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Pete Rose of the Philadelphia Phillies hit his 2,427th career single, breaking Honus Wagner's National League record. Rose would finish his career with 3,215 singles, a major-league record that still stands.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Patriotism is a kind of religion; it is the egg from which wars are hatched." -- Guy de Maupassant
TODAY'S NUMBER: 91 -- minutes legendary magician Harry Houdini spent underwater in a sealed coffin before emerging unharmed, on this day in 1926. The event was Houdini's last public escape.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 4) and new moon (Aug. 11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.