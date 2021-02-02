TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021

Today is the 33rd day of 2021 and the 44th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the Supreme Court of the United States convened for the first time.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ending the war between the United States and Mexico.

In 1887, the first official Groundhog Day celebration was held at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

In 1913, the current Grand Central Terminal opened in New York City.

In 1943, the Russian victory at Stalingrad was concluded when encircled German forces surrendered to the Soviets.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Solomon R. Guggenheim (1861-1949), businessman/philanthropist; James Joyce (1882-1941), author/poet; George Halas (1895-1983), football coach/team owner; Ayn Rand (1905-1982), author/philosopher; Elaine Stritch (1925-2014), actress/comedian; Stan Getz (1927-1991), jazz musician; Tom Smothers (1937- ), comedian/actor; Graham Nash (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009), actress; Christie Brinkley (1954- ), model; Shakira (1977- ), singer-songwriter.