SATURDAY, JANUARY 22, 2022

Today is the 22nd day of 2022 and the 33rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1901, Britain's Queen Victoria died at age 81, after a then-record 63-year reign.

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling in the Roe v. Wade case, legalizing elective abortion nationwide.

In 1997, Madeleine Albright was confirmed as the first female U.S. secretary of state.

In 1998, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Francis Bacon (1561-1626), philosopher/essayist; Lord Byron (1788-1824), poet; August Strindberg (1849-1912), playwright; D.W. Griffith (1875-1948), film director; Sergei Eisenstein (1898-1948), director; George Balanchine (1904-1983), choreographer; Sam Cooke (1931-1964), singer-songwriter; Piper Laurie (1932- ), actress; Bill Bixby (1934-1993), actor; John Hurt (1940-2017), actor; Steve Perry (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Linda Blair (1959- ), actress; Diane Lane (1965- ), actress; Guy Fieri (1968- ), TV host; Logic (1990- ), rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: The Apple Macintosh computer was unveiled in a Super Bowl ad directed by Ridley Scott on this day in 1984.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2006, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second-most ever scored by a single player in an NBA game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper." -- Francis Bacon

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,556 -- Boeing 747 jets built (as of June 2020) since the aircraft went into production in 1968. The 747 entered commercial service for Pan American Airways with its maiden flight on this day in 1970.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 17) and last quarter moon (Jan. 25).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23, 2022

Today is the 23rd day of 2022 and the 34th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, Congress passed an act designating that all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell graduated from Geneva College in New York, becoming the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.

In 1922, insulin was injected into a human patient in Toronto and successfully treated diabetes for the first time.

In 2005, Viktor Yushchenko was sworn in as president of the Ukraine, only four months after becoming seriously ill as a result of dioxin poisoning.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Hancock (1737-1793), statesman; Stendhal (1783-1842), author; Edouard Manet (1832-1883), artist; Ernie Kovacs (1919-1962), comedian; Chita Rivera (1933- ), actress/dancer; Rutger Hauer (1944-2019), actor; Princess Caroline of Monaco (1957- ); Mariska Hargitay (1964- ), actress; Tiffani Thiessen (1974- ), actress; Michael Stevens (1986- ), educator/internet personality.

TODAY'S FACT: Chita Rivera was the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honors Award.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1944, the Detroit Red Wings set a record for the most one-sided hockey game by beating the New York Rangers 15-0.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "True love makes the thought of death frequent, easy, without terrors; it merely becomes the standard of comparison, the price one would pay for many things." -- Stendhal, "On Love"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 10 -- performing acts making up the charter class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this day in 1986. The inductees were Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 17) and last quarter moon (Jan. 25).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0