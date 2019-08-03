SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2019
Today is the 215th day of 2019 and the 44th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus, seeking a sea route to the Far East, departed Palos de la Frontera, Spain.
In 1861, the final installment of Charles Dickens' serialized novel "Great Expectations" was published in Dickens' weekly periodical All the Year Round.
In 1914, Germany declared war on France.
In 1958, the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.
In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elisha Otis (1811-1861), inventor; Ernie Pyle (1900-1945), journalist/war correspondent; Leon Uris (1924-2003), author; Tony Bennett (1926- ), singer; Martin Sheen (1940- ), actor; Martha Stewart (1941- ), TV personality/business mogul; James Hetfield (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Brady (1977- ), football player; Evangeline Lilly (1979- ), actress; Todd Gurley (1994- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Santa Claus Land, the world's first theme park, opened on this day in 1946 in Santa Claus, Indiana.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals during the Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens edged out teammate Ralph Metcalfe with a 10.3-second time in the 100-meter dash.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The only thing that is going to save mankind is if enough people live their lives for something or someone other than themselves." -- Leon Uris, "QB VIII"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 70 -- length (in days) of Christopher Columbus' first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 31) and first quarter moon (Aug. 7).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 2019
Today is the 216th day of 2019 and the 45th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, prompting Great Britain to declare war on Germany.
In 1944, the Gestapo arrested diarist Anne Frank and the other inhabitants of the "Secret Annex" in Amsterdam.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation establishing the Department of Energy.
In 1993, two Los Angeles police officers were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King's civil rights.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822), poet; Louis Vuitton (1821-1892), fashion designer; Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900-2002), queen consort of the United Kingdom; Louis Armstrong (1901-1971), musician; Richard Belzer (1944- ), actor; Billy Bob Thornton (1955- ), director/actor; Barack Obama (1961- ), 44th U.S. president; Roger Clemens (1962- ), baseball player; Dennis Lehane (1965- ), author; Daniel Dae Kim (1968- ), actor; Jeff Gordon (1971- ), race car driver; Kurt Busch (1978- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: "Poor Little Fool" by Ricky Nelson was the No. 1 song on the first Billboard Hot 100 chart, published on this day in 1958.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, 32-year-old Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees became the youngest player ever to hit 500 career home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In Greek tragedy, they fall from great heights. In noir, they fall from the curb." -- Dennis Lehane
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Cy Young Awards won by pitcher Roger Clemens, the most in MLB history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 31) and first quarter moon (Aug. 7).
