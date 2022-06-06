MONDAY, JUNE 6, 2022

Today is the 157th day of 2022 and the 79th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.

In 1889, a fire destroyed all of downtown Seattle, Washington.

In 1944, 155,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, France, on D-Day as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, began.

In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon.

In 2002, President George W. Bush proposed consolidating 22 federal agencies under a single, Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947- ), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1952- ), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956- ), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963- ), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967- ), actor; Natalie Morales (1972- ), TV journalist.

TODAY'S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "War is only a cowardly escape from the problems of peace." -- Thomas Mann, "This I Believe"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 88 -- seasons Shankweiler's Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pennsylvania, in 1934 (the theater reopened in 2021 after being closed during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, on this day in 1933.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).

