 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022

Today is the 132nd day of 2022 and the 54th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1780, British forces took Charleston, South Carolina, during the Revolutionary War.

In 1937, King George VI of the United Kingdom and Elizabeth, the future queen mother, were crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

In 1949, the Soviet Union lifted its blockade of Berlin.

In 2008, a magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck in Sichuan province, China, leaving more than 69,000 people dead, 18,000 missing and 4.8 million homeless.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Lear (1812-1888), painter/poet; Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), nurse; Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003), actress; Yogi Berra (1925-2015), baseball player/manager; Burt Bacharach (1928- ), composer; George Carlin (1937-2008), comedian; Gabriel Byrne (1950- ), actor; Ving Rhames (1959- ), actor; Tony Hawk (1968- ), skateboarder; Catherine Tate (1968- ), actress; Malin Akerman (1978- ), actress; Jason Biggs (1978- ), actor; Rami Malek (1981- ), actor; Domhnall Gleeson (1983- ), actor; Emily VanCamp (1986- ), actress.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union, in 1860, and was readmitted in 1868.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2008, Cleveland Indians second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera turned the 14th unassisted triple play in Major League Baseball history.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Religion is like a pair of shoes. Find one that fits for you, but don't make me wear your shoes." -- George Carlin

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- American presidents who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama).

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 8) and full moon (May 15).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Liberty Street farmhouse burns

Liberty Street farmhouse burns

A house that’s been on Liberty Street for almost half of Farmington’s 224 years caught fire Sunday night and burned to a total loss.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News