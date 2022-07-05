TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022

Today is the 186th day of 2022 and the 15th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress adopted the Olive Branch Petition, an appeal to King George III for reconciliation between the Colonies and Great Britain.

In 1935, the National Labor Relations Act was passed, guaranteeing workers the right to organize and bargain collectively.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

In 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell, was born.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: P.T. Barnum (1810-1891), circus founder; Jean Cocteau (1889-1963), writer; Anna Arnold Hedgeman (1899-1990), civil rights activist; Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (1902-1985), diplomat; Huey Lewis (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Watterson (1958- ), cartoonist; Edie Falco (1963- ), actress; RZA (1969- ), rapper/producer; Megan Rapinoe (1985- ), soccer player; Adam Young (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Shohei Ohtani (1994- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The bikini swimsuit, introduced by French fashion designer Louis Reard on this day in 1946, was named for the Bikini Atoll, where the United States had conducted a newsmaking atomic test earlier in the week.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black male tennis player to win Wimbledon.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love, like wisdom, dissolves you and then resolves you. It breaks down your ego and puts you back together again properly." -- RZA, "The Tao of Wu"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 billion -- cans of Spam sold worldwide by the end of the 20th century. The canned meat product from Hormel Food Corp. was introduced on this day in 1937.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 28) and first quarter moon (July 6).

