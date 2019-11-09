SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019
Today is the 313th day of 2019 and the 48th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt visited the Panama Canal, becoming the first sitting president to make an official trip outside of the United States.
In 1938, the Nazis launched a national pogrom, later dubbed "Kristallnacht," against Jewish people in Germany and Austria.
In 1965, a massive blackout left much of the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, without power.
In 1989, the wall separating West Berlin from East Berlin and the rest of East Germany was opened.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806), astronomer; Elijah P. Lovejoy (1802-1837), abolitionist; Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000), actress; Spiro Agnew (1918-1996), U.S. vice president; Anne Sexton (1928-1974), poet; Carl Sagan (1934-1996), astronomer/writer; Bob Gibson (1935- ), baseball player; Chris Jericho (1970- ), professional wrestler/actor; Susan Tedeschi (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Eric Dane (1972- ), actor; Nick Lachey (1973- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The 1965 power grid blackout left an area of 80,000 square miles, and at least 30 million people, without power.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, the Professional Golfers Association of America eliminated its rule limiting membership to Caucasians.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The truth may be puzzling. It may take some work to grapple with. It may be counterintuitive. It may contradict deeply held prejudices. It may not be consonant with what we desperately want to be true. But our preferences do not determine what's true." -- Carl Sagan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 31 -- Rolling Stone magazine cover appearances (as of late October 2019) by the Beatles' John Lennon. The first issue of the iconic magazine was released on this day in 1967, with Lennon on the cover.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2019
Today is the 314th day of 2019 and the 49th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1969, "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS.
In 1977, a human was conceived through in-vitro fertilization for the first time.
In 2001, China was approved for membership in the World Trade Organization.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928- ), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Les Miles (1953- ), football coach; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2018, the annual U.S.-China trade deficit was $419 billion, up 12 percent from the 2017 deficit of $375 billion.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA's Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "What I say is, a town isn't a town without a bookstore. It may call itself a town, but unless it's got a bookstore, it knows it's not foolin' a soul." -- Neil Gaiman, "American Gods"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- China's rank in the World Trade Organization's 2018 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 13.1 percent share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.8 percent.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.