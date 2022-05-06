FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022

Today is the 126th day of 2022 and the 48th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Oglala Lakota war leader Tasunke Witko aka Crazy Horse died in Nebraska.

In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.

In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.

In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.

In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper's home in Cleveland.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Most people do not really want freedom, because freedom involves responsibility, and most people are frightened of responsibility." -- Sigmund Freud, "Civilization and Its Discontents"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3:43.13 -- current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

