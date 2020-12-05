TODAY'S QUOTE: "Character -- the willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life -- is the source from which self-respect springs." -- Joan Didion, "On Self-Respect"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- total minutes of screen time for Aurora, the main character in Disney's 1959 animated film, "Sleeping Beauty."

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 30) and last quarter moon (Dec. 7).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020

Today is the 341st day of 2020 and the 76th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to set foot on the island of Hispaniola, now the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

In 1790, the U.S. Congress moved from New York City to Philadelphia.

In 1877, the first edition of The Washington Post was published.

In 1957, two months after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the United States attempted to launch its first satellite, but the Vanguard rocket exploded on the launch pad.