SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2020
Today is the 340th day of 2020 and the 75th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1933, the era of alcohol prohibition ended as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment.
In 1955, Martin Luther King Jr., E.D. Dixon, Rosa Parks and other activists launched an organized bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama.
In 1955, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged, forming the AFL-CIO.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Van Buren (1782-1862), eighth U.S. president; George Armstrong Custer (1839-1876), U.S. Army officer; Walt Disney (1901-1966), cartoonist/filmmaker; Strom Thurmond (1902-2003), politician; Otto Preminger (1905-1986), film director; Little Richard (1932-2020), singer-songwriter; Joan Didion (1934- ), author; Jose Carreras (1946- ), opera singer; Margaret Cho (1968- ), actress/comedian; Keri Hilson (1982- ), singer-songwriter; Frankie Muniz (1985- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The 21st Amendment expressly gave each state the right to restrict or ban the purchase or sale of alcohol, which meant that many states continued to enforce prohibition laws even after 1933. Mississippi was the last state to repeal prohibition, in 1966.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2017, the International Olympic Committee banned Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics as punishment for a doping scandal at the 2014 Games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Character -- the willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life -- is the source from which self-respect springs." -- Joan Didion, "On Self-Respect"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- total minutes of screen time for Aurora, the main character in Disney's 1959 animated film, "Sleeping Beauty."
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 30) and last quarter moon (Dec. 7).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020
Today is the 341st day of 2020 and the 76th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to set foot on the island of Hispaniola, now the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
In 1790, the U.S. Congress moved from New York City to Philadelphia.
In 1877, the first edition of The Washington Post was published.
In 1957, two months after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the United States attempted to launch its first satellite, but the Vanguard rocket exploded on the launch pad.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Kilmer (1886-1918), poet; Ira Gershwin (1896-1983), lyricist; Alfred Eisenstaedt (1898-1995), photojournalist; Baby Face Nelson (1908-1934), criminal; Dave Brubeck (1920-2012), jazz pianist; Steven Wright (1955- ), comedian; Andrew Cuomo (1957- ), New York governor; Nick Park (1958- ), director/animator; Judd Apatow (1967- ), filmmaker; Giannis Antetokounmpo (1994- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The world's first pediatric heart transplant (which was also the first human-to-human heart transplant in the United States) was performed at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on this day in 1967.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, after a loss to Navy, Army became the first Division I college football team in history to finish the season 0-13.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everywhere is walking distance if you have the time." -- Steven Wright
TODAY'S NUMBER: 898 -- steps to the top of the Washington Monument when it was completed on this day in 1884. (The bottom step was later converted to a wheelchair ramp, bringing the total to 897.)
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 30) and last quarter moon (Dec. 7).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!