MONDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2020
Today is the 279th day of 2020 and the 14th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce tribe surrendered to U.S. Cavalry troops after a 1,700-mile retreat.
In 1947, President Harry Truman delivered the first address to be televised from the White House.
In 1970, the Public Broadcasting Service was founded.
In 2005, the U.S. Senate voted 90-9 to prohibit the use of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" on detainees.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), theologian/evangelist; Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886), 21st U.S. president; Louis Lumiere (1864-1948), inventor/filmmaker; Ray Kroc (1902-1984), founder of McDonald's Corp.; Bil Keane (1922-2011), cartoonist; Vaclav Havel (1936-2011), playwright/Czech president; Steve Miller (1943- ), musician; Bernie Mac (1957-2008), comedian/actor; Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958- ), astrophysicist; Maya Lin (1959- ), architect/sculptor; Mario Lemieux (1965- ), hockey player; Guy Pearce (1967- ), actor; Kate Winslet (1975- ), actress; Jesse Eisenberg (1983- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In the first televised White House address, President Truman asked the American people to stop eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help relieve food shortages in Europe.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, Barry Bonds set a new single-season home run record with his 71st and 72nd home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "For me, I am driven by two main philosophies: know more today about the world than I knew yesterday and lessen the suffering of others. You'd be surprised how far that gets you." -- Neil deGrasse Tyson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 38,695 -- company-operated and franchised McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 1) and last quarter moon (Oct. 9).
