SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019
Today is the 306th day of 2019 and the 41st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota were admitted as the 39th and 40th U.S. states.
In 1947, aircraft designer Howard Hughes piloted his "Spruce Goose," the largest flying boat ever built, on its maiden (and only) flight.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation making the third Monday of January a federal holiday marking the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2000, the first permanent crew arrived at the International Space Station.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Antoinette (1755-1793), queen of France; James K. Polk (1795-1849), 11th U.S. president; Warren G. Harding (1865-1923), 29th U.S. president; Burt Lancaster (1913-1994), actor; Steve Ditko (1927- ), comic-book artist/writer; Pat Buchanan (1938- ), political commentator; Michael Buffer (1944- ), boxing announcer; k.d. lang (1961- ), singer-songwriter; David Schwimmer (1966- ), actor; Nelly (1974- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Jimmy Carter, elected president on this day in 1976, was the first U.S. president from the Deep South since before the Civil War.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, down 49-14 in the third quarter against Weber State, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team scored 41 points, winning 55-49 and setting the then-record for the biggest comeback in NCAA history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No president who performs his duties faithfully and conscientiously can have any leisure." -- James Polk
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- age at which Archduchess Maria Antonia of Austria married future French King Louis XVI and became Marie Antoinette, Dauphine of France.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019
Today is the 307th day of 2019 and the 42nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 with a dog named Laika aboard. Laika was the first creature to be sent into orbit.
In 1964, residents of Washington, D.C., were eligible to vote in the presidential election for the first time since the city was established in 1800.
In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton defeated incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush and independent candidate Ross Perot to win the U.S. presidency.
In 2014, One World Trade Center opened in New York City.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878), poet/journalist; Walker Evans (1903-1975), photographer; Charles Bronson (1921-2003), actor; Michael Dukakis (1933- ), politician; Larry Holmes (1949- ), boxer; Anna Wintour (1949- ), fashion journalist; Roseanne Barr (1952- ), comedian/actress; Kate Capshaw (1953- ), actress; Dennis Miller (1953- ), comedian; Phil Simms (1955- ), football player/sportscaster; Dolph Lundgren (1957- ), actor; Evgeni Plushenko (1982- ), figure skater.
TODAY'S FACT: Though he didn't receive a single electoral vote, third-party candidate Ross Perot won 18.9 percent of the popular vote nationally in 1992.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2016, the Chicago Cubs ended the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history at 108 years, defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Weep not that the world changes -- did it keep / A stable, changeless state, 'twere cause indeed to weep." -- William Cullen Bryant, "Mutation"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 162 -- days Sputnik 2 was in orbit. Laika, its canine passenger, died within hours of the launch due to overheating.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 27) and first quarter moon (Nov. 4).
