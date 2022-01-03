MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022

Today is the third day of 2022 and the 14th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1777, Revolutionary forces under the command of George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1947, a session of Congress was televised for the first time to viewers in three East Coast cities.

In 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.

In 1993, President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lucretia Mott (1793-1880), women's rights pioneer; J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973), author; Victor Borge (1909-2000), comedian/pianist; Hank Stram (1923-2005), football coach; Sergio Leone (1929-1989), director; Robert Loggia (1930-2015), actor; Glen A. Larson (1937-2014), TV producer/writer; Bobby Hull (1939- ), hockey player; Victoria Principal (1950- ), actress; Cheryl Miller (1964- ), basketball player/coach; Michael Schumacher (1969- ), race car driver; Eli Manning (1981- ), football player; Florence Pugh (1996- ), actress; Greta Thunberg (2003- ), activist.

TODAY'S FACT: C-SPAN was launched in 1979 to "provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives." C-SPAN2, covering the Senate, was launched in 1986.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett became the first player in NFL history to run 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every morning I wake up and think 'Good, another 24 hours' pipe-smoking.'" -- J.R.R. Tolkien

TODAY'S NUMBER: 732,673 -- estimated population of the state of Alaska in 2021 -- more than triple the population of the state at the time it attained statehood.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 2) and first quarter moon (Jan. 9).

