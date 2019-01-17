THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019
Today is the 17th day of 2019 and the 28th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1773, Captain James Cook and his crew became the first to sail south of the Antarctic Circle.
In 1917, the United States purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million.
In 1946, the United Nations Security Council held its first session.
In 1991, a United States-led coalition's planes struck targets in Kuwait and Iraq, launching the Persian Gulf War.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790), statesman/inventor/author; Al Capone (1899-1947), organized crime boss; Betty White (1922- ), actress; Eartha Kitt (1927-2008), actress/singer; James Earl Jones (1931- ), actor; Muhammad Ali (1942-2016), boxer; Andy Kaufman (1949-1984), actor/comedian; Steve Harvey (1957- ), comedian/actor; Jim Carrey (1962- ), actor; Sebastian Junger (1962- ), journalist/author; Michelle Obama (1964- ), U.S. first lady; Kid Rock (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Zooey Deschanel (1980- ), actress; Dwyane Wade (1982- ), basketball player; Calvin Harris (1984- ), singer-songwriter/producer.
TODAY'S FACT: The term "military-industrial complex" was first used by President Dwight Eisenhower during his farewell address to the nation on this day in 1961.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Baltimore Colts defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V, a game so filled with errors it was nicknamed the "Blunder Bowl."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The most alarming rhetoric comes out of the dispute between liberals and conservatives, and it's a dangerous waste of time because they're both right." -- Sebastian Junger, "Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 26 -- age at which gangster Al Capone became boss of the "Chicago Outfit."
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 13) and full moon (Jan. 20).
