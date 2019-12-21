SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019

Today is the 355th day of 2019 and the first day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, the Pilgrims went ashore at Plymouth Rock.

In 1913, the New York World newspaper published Arthur Wynne's "Word-Cross Puzzle," the first crossword puzzle.

In 1937, Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length animated film, premiered.

In 2013, the Walt Disney Company completed its $4.06 billion purchase of Lucasfilm Ltd.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), British prime minister; Josh Gibson (1911-1947), baseball player; Joe Paterno (1926-2012), football coach; Jane Fonda (1937- ), actress; Frank Zappa (1940-1993), musician; Samuel L. Jackson (1948- ), actor; Chris Evert (1954- ), tennis player; Ray Romano (1957- ), actor/comedian; Florence Griffith Joyner (1959-1998), Olympic track athlete; Kiefer Sutherland (1966- ), actor; Julie Delpy (1969- ), actress/filmmaker.

TODAY'S FACT: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," derided by Hollywood insiders as "Disney's Folly" while it was in production, cost Disney Studios an estimated $1.5 million to create. Walt Disney mortgaged his home to help cover the unanticipated expenses.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2010, the University of Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team won its 89th consecutive game, setting a new Division I record for consecutive wins.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is knowledge that influences and equalizes the social condition of man; that gives to all, however different their political position, passions which are in common, and enjoyments which are universal." -- Benjamin Disraeli

TODAY'S NUMBER: 41 -- adult male passengers on the Mayflower who signed the Mayflower Compact before disembarking on Plymouth Rock.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 18) and new moon (Dec. 25).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

Today is the 356th day of 2019 and the second day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to President Abraham Lincoln that read, "I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah."

In 1990, Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's first directly elected president.

In 2001, the first cloned cat was born at Texas A&M University.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the repeal of the U.S. military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), composer; Connie Mack (1862-1956), baseball manager; Peggy Ashcroft (1907-1991), actress; Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007), first lady; Barbara Billingsley (1915-2010), actress; Steve Carlton (1944- ), baseball player; Diane Sawyer (1945- ), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21 percent of all the fresh water on Earth.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Baltimore Bullets 127-120, winning their 27th straight game and breaking the record for consecutive wins in professional sports.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You're born with two strikes against you, so don't take a third one on your own." -- Connie Mack

TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 -- consecutive games won by the Lakers during their record-setting 1971 winning streak before they lost 120-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 9, 1972.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 18) and new moon (Dec. 25).

