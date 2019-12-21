SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019
Today is the 355th day of 2019 and the first day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, the Pilgrims went ashore at Plymouth Rock.
In 1913, the New York World newspaper published Arthur Wynne's "Word-Cross Puzzle," the first crossword puzzle.
In 1937, Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length animated film, premiered.
In 2013, the Walt Disney Company completed its $4.06 billion purchase of Lucasfilm Ltd.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), British prime minister; Josh Gibson (1911-1947), baseball player; Joe Paterno (1926-2012), football coach; Jane Fonda (1937- ), actress; Frank Zappa (1940-1993), musician; Samuel L. Jackson (1948- ), actor; Chris Evert (1954- ), tennis player; Ray Romano (1957- ), actor/comedian; Florence Griffith Joyner (1959-1998), Olympic track athlete; Kiefer Sutherland (1966- ), actor; Julie Delpy (1969- ), actress/filmmaker.
TODAY'S FACT: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," derided by Hollywood insiders as "Disney's Folly" while it was in production, cost Disney Studios an estimated $1.5 million to create. Walt Disney mortgaged his home to help cover the unanticipated expenses.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2010, the University of Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team won its 89th consecutive game, setting a new Division I record for consecutive wins.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is knowledge that influences and equalizes the social condition of man; that gives to all, however different their political position, passions which are in common, and enjoyments which are universal." -- Benjamin Disraeli
TODAY'S NUMBER: 41 -- adult male passengers on the Mayflower who signed the Mayflower Compact before disembarking on Plymouth Rock.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 18) and new moon (Dec. 25).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019
Today is the 356th day of 2019 and the second day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to President Abraham Lincoln that read, "I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah."
In 1990, Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's first directly elected president.
In 2001, the first cloned cat was born at Texas A&M University.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the repeal of the U.S. military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), composer; Connie Mack (1862-1956), baseball manager; Peggy Ashcroft (1907-1991), actress; Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007), first lady; Barbara Billingsley (1915-2010), actress; Steve Carlton (1944- ), baseball player; Diane Sawyer (1945- ), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21 percent of all the fresh water on Earth.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Baltimore Bullets 127-120, winning their 27th straight game and breaking the record for consecutive wins in professional sports.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You're born with two strikes against you, so don't take a third one on your own." -- Connie Mack
TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 -- consecutive games won by the Lakers during their record-setting 1971 winning streak before they lost 120-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 9, 1972.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 18) and new moon (Dec. 25).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.