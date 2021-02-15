 Skip to main content
Today In History
Today In History

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2021

Today is the 46th day of 2021 and the 57th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine exploded and sank in Havana Harbor in Cuba, ultimately leading the United States to declare war on Spain.

In 1961, the U.S. figure skating team was killed in a plane crash in Belgium.

In 1972, sound recordings were granted U.S. federal copyright protection.

In 2001, the first draft of the complete human genome was published in the scientific journal Nature.

In 2013, a meteor exploded over Chelyabinsk Oblast in Russia, injuring 1,500 people and damaging 7,200 buildings in six cities.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Galileo Galilei (1564-1642), scientist; Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906), activist; Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), explorer; Harold Arlen (1905-1986), composer; Jane Seymour (1951- ), actress; Matt Groening (1954- ), animator/screenwriter; Chris Farley (1964-1997), actor/comedian; Jaromir Jagr (1972- ), hockey player; Gary Clark Jr. (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Amber Riley (1986- ), singer/actress; Zachary Gordon (1998- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: "The Simpsons," created by Matt Groening and currently in its 32nd season, is the longest-running American sitcom.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, after 19 losses, Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Forget conventionalisms; forget what the world thinks of you stepping out of your place; think your best thoughts, speak your best words, work your best works, looking to your own conscience for approval." -- Susan B. Anthony

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,750 -- total length, in miles, of sidewalks in New York City.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).

