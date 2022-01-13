 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022

Today is the 13th day of 2022 and the 24th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, French writer Emile Zola's editorial "J'accuse" was printed in the newspaper L'Aurore, exposing the military cover-up known as the Dreyfus Affair.

In 1910, a live performance from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City became the first public radio broadcast.

In 1942, the Allies announced they would prosecute war criminals after World War II.

In 1990, Virginian L. Douglas Wilder became the first elected African American governor.

In 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horatio Alger (1832-1899), author; Sophie Tucker (1884-1966), singer; Robert Stack (1919-2003), actor; Gwen Verdon (1925-2000), dancer/actress; Charles Nelson Reilly (1931-2007), actor; Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1961- ), actress; Patrick Dempsey (1966- ), actor; Shonda Rhimes (1970- ), actress/producer; Orlando Bloom (1977- ), actor; Nate Silver (1978- ), statistician; Liam Hemsworth (1990- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Emile Zola is buried in the Pantheon necropolis in Paris, along with Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas, Marie Curie, Louis Braille and other French luminaries.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time. He would return to the NBA for a third and final stint in 2001.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If I don't poke my head out of my shell and show people who I am, all anyone will ever think I am is my shell." -- Shonda Rhimes, "Year of Yes"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Nazi leaders who were tried at Nuremberg for war crimes following World War II.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

