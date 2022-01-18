TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022

Today is the 18th day of 2022 and the 29th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, English settlers landed in Australia to establish a penal colony.

In 1943, the first armed uprising began at the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.

In 1964, planners unveiled the designs for New York's World Trade Center.

In 1990, Washington, D.C., mayor Marion Barry was arrested on drug possession charges as a result of an FBI sting operation.

In 1993, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Baron de Montesquieu (1689-1755), political philosopher; Daniel Webster (1782-1852), statesman/orator; A.A. Milne (1882-1956), children's author; Cary Grant (1904-1986), actor; Danny Kaye (1911-1987), entertainer; Kevin Costner (1955- ), actor; Mark Rylance (1960- ), actor; Mark Messier (1961- ), hockey player; Dave Attell (1965- ), actor/comedian; Dave Bautista (1969- ), wrestler/actor; Jesse L. Martin (1969- ), actor; Julius Peppers (1980- ), football player; Jason Segel (1980- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Australia is the world's sixth-largest country by area, at 2.97 million square miles.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, wide receiver Lynn Swann gained 161 yards on four receptions and was named MVP as Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl X.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "An author is a fool who, not content with boring those he lives with, insists on boring future generations." -- Baron de Montesquieu

TODAY'S NUMBER: 582,578 -- square miles of Pacific Ocean encompassed by the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, initially established at 139,797 square miles by President George W. Bush in June 2006 and expanded to its current size by President Barack Obama in 2016.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 17) and last quarter moon (Jan. 25).

