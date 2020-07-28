× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020

Today is the 210th day of 2020 and the 39th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the official beginning of World War I.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to evict the Bonus Army protesters from government property in Washington, D.C.

In 1945, heavy fog caused a diverted U.S. military B-25 bomber to crash into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people.

In 2005, the Irish Republican Army renounced violence as a political tactic and ordered its units to disarm and cease all terrorist activities.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), children's author/illustrator; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), first lady; Bill Bradley (1943- ), basketball player/U.S. senator; Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player; Harry Kane (1993- ), soccer player.

TODAY'S FACT: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian.