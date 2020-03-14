SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020
Today is the 74th day of 2020 and the 85th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.
In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.
In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.
In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941- ), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Of the 523 fugitives who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 10 were women.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive tackle Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The world can only be grasped by action, not by contemplation. The hand is the cutting edge of the mind." -- Diane Arbus
TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- record number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 9) and last quarter moon (March 16).
SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020
Today is the 75th day of 2020 and the 86th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 44 B.C., Roman emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of senators led by Marcus Junius Brutus.
In 1820, Maine was admitted as the 23rd U.S. state.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson sent 4,800 U.S. troops into Mexico to capture revolutionary Pancho Villa.
In 1985, the computer manufacturing company Symbolics registered the first internet domain name.
In 2011, security forces opened fire on protesters in Damascus, marking the beginning of the Syrian Civil War.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Jackson (1767-1845), seventh U.S. president; Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Judd Hirsch (1935- ), actor; Phil Lesh (1940- ), musician; Sly Stone (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Bobby Bonds (1946-2003), baseball player; Dee Snider (1955- ), singer-songwriter; Bret Michaels (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Mike Tomlin (1972- ), football coach; Eva Longoria (1975- ), actress; will.i.am (1975- ), rapper/record producer; Jai Courtney (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The salary of the chief justice of the United States was $4,000 in 1789. Chief Justice John Roberts' salary is currently $267,000.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, the NBA's Wilt Chamberlain became the first and only player to score 4,000 points in a single season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are no necessary evils in government. Its evils exist only in its abuses." -- Andrew Jackson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Ranking of "The Godfather," which opened this day in 1972, on the 10th anniversary edition of the American Film Institute's "100 Years ... 100 Movies" list of the greatest American movies of all time. Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" ranked No. 1.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 9) and last quarter moon (March 16).