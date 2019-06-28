FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2019
Today is the 179th day of 2019 and the eighth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria, was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist, sparking World War I.
In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending World War I.
In 1950, North Korean troops captured Seoul.
In 1965, the United States launched its first major military offensive in Vietnam.
In 2004, the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq transferred sovereignty to an interim Iraqi government.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), painter; Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), philosopher; Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), violinist; Richard Rodgers (1902-1979), composer; Mel Brooks (1926- ), actor/filmmaker; Kathy Bates (1948- ), actress; John Elway (1960- ), football player/executive; John Cusack (1966- ), actor; Mary Stuart Masterson (1966- ), actress; Mike White (1970- ), filmmaker; Elon Musk (1971- ), business magnate/inventor; Rob Dyrdek (1974- ), skateboarder/actor.
TODAY'S FACT: President Woodrow Wilson was the first of the leaders at Versailles to sign the treaty ending World War I.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, Mike Tyson was disqualified from a heavyweight title fight when the former champion twice bit titleholder Evander Holyfield's ears in the third round.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Virtue is a state of war, and to live in it means one always has some battle to wage against oneself." -- Jean-Jacques Rousseau
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- Academy Award given to Mel Brooks (for the screenplay of "The Producers" in 1969) over his more than half-century-long career.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 25) and new moon (July 2)
