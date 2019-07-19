FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2019

Today is the 200th day of 2019 and the 29th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, a seminal women's rights convention opened in Seneca Falls, New York.

In 1941, Winston Churchill launched his V for Victory campaign.

In 1943, Allied forces bombed railway yards in Rome.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell, Don't Pursue" policy for gay men and women serving in the U.S. military.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Colt (1814-1862), inventor; Edgar Degas (1834-1917), painter; Lizzie Borden (1860-1927), alleged murderer; Max Fleischer (1883-1972), animator; A.J. Cronin (1896-1981), writer; George McGovern (1922-2012), U.S. senator/presidential candidate; Ilie Nastase (1946- ), tennis player; Brian May (1947- ), musician; Stuart Scott (1965-2015), sportscaster; Jim Norton (1968- ), comedian/radio personality; Vitali Klitschko (1971- ), boxer/ politician; Benedict Cumberbatch (1976- ), actor; Jared Padalecki (1982- ), actor; LaMarcus Aldridge (1985- ), basketball player; Jon Jones (1987- ), mixed martial artist.

TODAY'S FACT: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the first person ever named an honorary American citizen.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1903, Italian cyclist Maurice-Francois Garin won the inaugural Tour de France.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You must aim high, not in what you are going to do at some future date, but in what you are going to make yourself do today. Otherwise, working is just a waste of time." -- Edgar Degas

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- state (Massachusetts) from which Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota won electoral votes in the 1972 presidential election, along with Washington, D.C.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 16) and last quarter moon (July 24).

