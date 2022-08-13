SATURDAY, AUGUST 13, 2022

Today is the 225th day of 2022 and the 54th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1521, Hernando Cortes captured the capital of the Aztec empire, Tenochtitlan (later Mexico City), after a three-month siege.

In 1907, the first gasoline-powered taxicab took fares in New York City.

In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1961, East German soldiers began constructing a barbed-wire barrier between the eastern and western parts of Berlin.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Annie Oakley (1860-1926), sharpshooter; Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), film director; Ben Hogan (1912-1997), golfer; Fidel Castro (1926-2016), Cuban president; Don Ho (1930-2007), singer; Philippe Petit (1949- ), tightrope walker; Dan Fogelberg (1951-2007), singer-songwriter; Paul Greengrass (1955- ), film director; John Slattery (1962- ), actor; Valerie Plame (1963- ), CIA agent/author; Shani Davis (1982- ), Olympic speedskater; Sebastian Stan (1982- ), actor; Devin and Jason McCourty (1987- ), football players; DeMarcus Cousins (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Alfred Hitchcock never won an Academy Award for directing. When he was honored with the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, his speech was five words long: "Thank you, very much indeed."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Baseball Hall of Famer Satchel Paige pitched his first complete game at age 42.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Give them pleasure. The same pleasure they have when they wake up from a nightmare." -- Alfred Hitchcock

TODAY'S NUMBER: 305 -- women who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (women were allowed to enlist for office, clerical and secretarial duties) in 1918.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 11) and last quarter moon (Aug. 18).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14, 2022

Today is the 226th day of 2022 and the 55th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, guaranteeing income for retirees and the unemployed.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced Japan's unconditional surrender and the end of World War II.

In 2003, 50 million people in the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, lost power in one of the largest blackouts in history.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Doc Holliday (1851-1887), gambler; David Crosby (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Martin (1945- ), actor/writer/musician; Danielle Steel (1947- ), novelist; Gary Larson (1950- ), cartoonist; James Horner (1953-2015), composer; Rusty Wallace (1956- ), race car driver; Earvin "Magic" Johnson (1959- ), basketball player/businessman; Halle Berry (1966- ), actress; Mila Kunis (1983- ), actress; Tim Tebow (1987- ), athlete/sportscaster.

TODAY'S FACT: The New York Times reported in 1945 that an estimated 2 million people flooded New York City's Times Square following the announcement of the Japanese surrender in World War II.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was ejected from his 132nd major league game, passing the record previously set by John McGraw. Cox retired in 2010 with 158 regular season and three postseason ejections in his career.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I believe entertainment can aspire to be art, and can become art, but if you set out to make art, you're an idiot." -- Steve Martin

TODAY'S NUMBER: $47 million -- price paid by pop legend Michael Jackson when he purchased the company that owned the publishing rights to the majority of the Beatles' catalog (251 compositions) on this day in 1985.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 11) and last quarter moon (Aug. 18).