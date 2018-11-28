WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2018
Today is the 332nd day of 2018 and the 68th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1895, the first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago.
In 1905, Arthur Griffith formed the Sinn Fein political party, with the goal of independence for all of Ireland.
In 2016, a chartered plane carrying the Chapecoense football team of Brazil crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of its 77 passengers.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Blake (1757-1827), poet/artist/philosopher; Friedrich Engels (1820-1895), social philosopher; Claude Levi-Strauss (1908-2009), social anthropologist; Berry Gordy Jr. (1929- ), Motown Records founder; Randy Newman (1943- ), composer; Paul Shaffer (1949- ), bandleader; Ed Harris (1950- ), actor; Alfonso Cuaron (1961- ), filmmaker; Jon Stewart (1962- ), TV personality; Karen Gillan (1987- ), actress; Chase Elliott (1995- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: Berry Gordy Jr. fought 17 times as an amateur and professional boxer, winning 12 bouts, before founding Motown Records (as Tamla Records) in 1959 using an $800 loan from his family.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Billy Smith of the New York Islanders became the first goalie in NHL history to be credited with a goal. After a Colorado Rockies player mistakenly hit the puck into his own team's net, Smith was awarded the goal as the last Islander to touch the puck.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I tell any Truth, it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do." -- William Blake
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Enron's rank among the largest U.S. companies before it went bankrupt in December 2001. Enron stock, which had reached a high of $90 per share in August 2000, plunged below $1 on this day in 2001.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 22) and last quarter moon (Nov. 29).
