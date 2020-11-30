TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, the U.S. women's soccer team defeated Norway 2-1 to win the first Women's World Cup.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I am a firm believer in if you can't get it the old-fashioned way, you don't need it." -- Bo Jackson

TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 million -- certified units sold of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," making it the best-selling solo album of all time, according to Business Insider. The album was released on this day in 1982.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Nov. 30).

