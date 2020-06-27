SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2020
Today is the 179th day of 2020 and the eighth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1829, British chemist James Smithson died, leaving an endowment for "the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men."
In 1844, Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were murdered by an anti-Mormon mob at the jail where they were being held in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman sent the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy to fight in the Korean War.
In 1985, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials decertified Route 66.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Goldman (1869-1940), labor leader; Helen Keller (1880-1968), activist/author; H. Ross Perot (1930-2019), businessman/politician; Vera Wang (1949- ), fashion designer; J.J. Abrams (1966- ), TV/film producer; Tobey Maguire (1975- ), actor; Drake Bell (1986- ), actor; Ed Westwick (1987- ), actor; Chandler Riggs (1999- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams flew 39 combat missions during the Korean War. Williams sat out nearly five Major League Baseball seasons due to his military service in World War II and Korea.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, the Washington Wizards drafted 19-year-old center Kwame Brown, marking the first time a high school student was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Be not dumb, obedient slaves in an army of destruction. Be heroes in an army of construction." -- Helen Keller
TODAY'S NUMBER: 22.1 million -- visitors to Smithsonian Institution museums in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 20) and first quarter moon (June 28).
SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020
Today is the 180th day of 2020 and the ninth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, Franz Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria, was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist, sparking World War I.
In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending World War I.
In 1950, North Korean troops captured Seoul.
In 1965, the United States launched its first major military offensive in Vietnam.
In 2004, the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq transferred sovereignty to an interim Iraqi government.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), painter; Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778), philosopher; Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), violinist; Richard Rodgers (1902-1979), composer; Mel Brooks (1926- ), actor/filmmaker; Kathy Bates (1948- ), actress; John Elway (1960- ), football player/executive; John Cusack (1966- ), actor; Mary Stuart Masterson (1966- ), actress; Mike White (1970- ), filmmaker; Elon Musk (1971- ), business magnate/inventor; Rob Dyrdek (1974- ), skateboarder/actor.
TODAY'S FACT: President Woodrow Wilson was the first of the leaders at Versailles to sign the treaty ending World War I.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, Mike Tyson was disqualified from a heavyweight title fight when the former champion twice bit titleholder Evander Holyfield's ears in the third round.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have never thought, for my part, that man's freedom consists in his being able to do whatever he wills, but that he should not, by any human power, be forced to do what is against his will." -- Jean-Jacques Rousseau, "Reveries of the Solitary Walker"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- Academy Award given to Mel Brooks (for the screenplay of "The Producers" in 1969) over his more than half-century-long career.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (June 28).
