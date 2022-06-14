TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022

Today is the 165th day of 2022 and the 87th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the U.S. Army was established.

In 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.

In 1900, Hawaii became a territory of the United States.

In 1982, Argentine troops surrendered their last stronghold in the Falkland Islands to the British, ending the Falklands War.

In 2007, Palestine's Fatah-Hamas unity government was dissolved after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Faizon Love (1968- ), actor/comedian; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor; Lucy Hale (1989- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, earning the franchise's 10th NBA Championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Any mind that is capable of real sorrow is capable of good." -- Harriet Beecher Stowe, "Uncle Tom's Cabin"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,668 -- billionaires in the world, according to a Forbes report from April 2022. The billionaires on the list have a combined net worth of $12.7 trillion.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (June 14).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0