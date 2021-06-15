TUESDAY, JUNE 15, 2021

Today is the 166th day of 2021 and the 88th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Arkansas was admitted as the 25th U.S. state.

In 1846, Britain and the United States settled the boundary dispute between the U.S. and Canada in the Pacific Northwest.

In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

In 1864, Arlington National Cemetery was established.

In 1994, Israel and the Vatican established formal diplomatic relations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.