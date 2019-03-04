MONDAY, MARCH 4, 2019
Today is the 63rd day of 2019 and the 74th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the first session of the United States Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.
In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.
In 1913, the U.S. Department of Labor was formed.
In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his "New Deal" during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.
In 1957, the S&P 500 was introduced, replacing the S&P 90.
In 1974, the first issue of People magazine was published, featuring "The Great Gatsby" star Mia Farrow on the cover.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; John Garfield (1913-1952), actor; James Ellroy (1948- ), author; Rick Perry (1950- ), politician; Catherine O'Hara (1954- ), actress; Mykelti Williamson (1957- ), actor; Patricia Heaton (1958- ), actress; Ray Mancini (1961- ), boxer; Landon Donovan (1982- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: Between 1945 and 1990, the United States produced more than 70,000 nuclear weapons. About 4,000 nuclear warheads remain in the U.S. stockpile, with another 2,800 retired and awaiting dismantlement.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, heavyweight champion George Foreman refused to fight No. 1 contender Tony Tucker and was stripped of his title by the World Boxing Association.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "They were heedless of the fact that they'd gain more converts if they just stopped talking." -- James Ellroy, "Perfidia"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 74,467 -- immediately eligible American candidates awaiting organ transplants as of February 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 26) and new moon (March 6).
