SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021
Today is the 128th day of 2021 and the 50th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held in New York City.
In 1902, Mount Pelee erupted on the island of Martinique, destroying the city of Saint-Pierre and killing an estimated 30,000 people.
In 1945, Victory in Europe Day (or V-E Day) was celebrated as the Allies accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender, ending World War II in Europe.
In 1973, a 10-week standoff in Wounded Knee, South Dakota, between federal authorities and American Indian Movement activists ended.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harry S. Truman (1884-1972), 33rd U.S. president; David Attenborough (1926- ), TV personality/environmentalist; Don Rickles (1926-2017), comedian/actor; Thomas Pynchon (1937- ), author; Ricky Nelson (1940-1985), singer-songwriter; Toni Tennille (1940- ), singer-songwriter; Mike D'Antoni (1951- ), basketball coach; Bill Cowher (1957- ), football coach/analyst; Lovie Smith (1958- ), football coach; Enrique Iglesias (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Stephen Amell (1981- ), actor; Adrian Gonzalez (1982- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Pharmacist John Pemberton sold the first Coca-Cola soft drink on this day in 1886.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1978, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler became the first climbers to ascend Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Not all readers become leaders. But all leaders must be readers." -- Harry Truman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 418,500 -- total U.S. military and civilian deaths in World War II, according to the National WWII Museum.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).
SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021
Today is the 129th day of 2021 and the 51st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first presidential proclamation calling for a national Mother's Day holiday.
In 1974, the U.S. House of Representatives opened impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.
In 2001, 126 soccer fans died in a stampede at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Brown (1800-1859), abolitionist; J.M. Barrie (1860-1937), author/playwright; Howard Carter (1874-1939), archaeologist; Mike Wallace (1918-2012), journalist; James L. Brooks (1940- ), director/producer; Candice Bergen (1946- ), actress; Billy Joel (1949- ), singer-songwriter/pianist; Tony Gwynn (1960-2014), baseball player; Rosario Dawson (1979- ), actress; Prince Fielder (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: When Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow described network TV programming as a "vast wasteland" during a speech on this day in 1961, the top-rated shows in the United States were "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train" and "Have Gun Will Travel."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, the Chicago White Sox finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in a 25-inning game that had been suspended from the day before. It was the longest timed game in Major League Baseball history to date, at 8 hours and 6 minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough. You can have anything in life if you will sacrifice everything else for it." -- J.M. Barrie, "Peter Pan"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 27 -- current member nations in the European Union. Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are candidates for membership.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).