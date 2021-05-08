TODAY'S FACT: When Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow described network TV programming as a "vast wasteland" during a speech on this day in 1961, the top-rated shows in the United States were "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train" and "Have Gun Will Travel."

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, the Chicago White Sox finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in a 25-inning game that had been suspended from the day before. It was the longest timed game in Major League Baseball history to date, at 8 hours and 6 minutes.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough. You can have anything in life if you will sacrifice everything else for it." -- J.M. Barrie, "Peter Pan"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 27 -- current member nations in the European Union. Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey are candidates for membership.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0