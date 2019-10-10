THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019
Today is the 283rd day of 2019 and the 18th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy (then known as the U.S. Naval School) opened in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1957, the core of a nuclear reactor caught fire in Cumbria, England.
In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned the vice presidency after being charged with tax evasion.
In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to give President George W. Bush authority to use military force in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901), composer; Helen Hayes (1900-1993), actress; Thelonious Monk (1917-1982), jazz pianist/composer; Harold Pinter (1930-2008), director/playwright; Ben Vereen (1946- ), actor/singer/dancer; David Lee Roth (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Bradley Whitford (1959- ), actor; Michael Giacchino (1967- ), composer; Brett Favre (1969- ), football player; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1974- ), race car driver; Aimee Teegarden (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The London Bridge that had spanned the River Thames in London since 1831 was disassembled in 1967 and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It opened there on this day in 1971.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganss and Elmer Smith performed the first unassisted triple play and hit the first grand slam, respectively, in World Series history, in Game 5 against the New York Yankees.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are some things one remembers even though they may never have happened." -- Harold Pinter, "Old Times"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 361,169 -- shareholders in the Green Bay Packers in 2019. It is the only publicly owned NFL franchise.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).
