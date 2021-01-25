MONDAY, JANUARY 25, 2021

Today is the 25th day of 2021 and the 36th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1533, King Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn.

In 1787, Shays' Rebellion forces failed in an attempt to overtake the U.S. arsenal in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell made the first transcontinental telephone call from New York to San Francisco.

In 1961, a few days after his inauguration, President John F. Kennedy held the first televised presidential news conference.

In 2004, NASA's Opportunity rover landed on the surface of Mars.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Burns (1759-1796), poet; W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965), author/playwright; Virginia Woolf (1882-1941), author/essayist; Etta James (1938-2012), singer-songwriter; Tobe Hooper (1943-2017), filmmaker; Paul Nurse (1949- ), biochemist/Nobel laureate; Steve Prefontaine (1951-1975), runner; Jenifer Lewis (1957- ), actress; Geoff Johns (1973- ), screenwriter/producer; Alicia Keys (1981- ), singer-songwriter.